Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The chill is back in Kentucky

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest cold front has delivered some chillier air to the region. It’s typical but chilly when considering where we’ve been.

After tracking temperatures in the 60s and even 70s, we have dropped back down to normal territory. We spent several days above normal by 20 degrees or more. Nothing like that lasts for too long during this time of year.

This weekend’s system is stealing more of my attention. I don’t think that the snow amounts will be very much but the more I look at the new data, the more the possibility of some accumulation becomes a reality. An event like this won’t cause major issues. It could be a little problematic for folks traveling early on Saturday morning. The numbers just aren’t there for this to be considered a major concern... right now! Trends can change and they have already done that with this situation.

Take care of each other.

