No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash

WATCH | No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - No one was seriously hurt in a plane crash in central Kentucky.

It happened Thursday in the 3000 block of Houston Antioch Road.

According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane was trying to take off on Houston Antioch Road when the wind pushed the aircraft back down to the ground in a nearby field.

The sheriff’s office says the plane itself sustained serious damage, but the three people onboard were not seriously hurt.

We’re told the pilot had minor injuries but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the...
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
Police say they were called Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the...
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
A woman has been hospitalized after a crash on West New Circle Road at the Versailles Road Exit.
Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

Personal trainer Brian Leggett is the owner of CSS Wellness.
Personal trainer feels impact of Ky. state sales tax changes
More than 13% of Kentucky’s adult population has been diagnosed with diabetes. Many of these...
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash
WATCH | No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash
A sign with a message of hope for those in addiction: "Recovery is possible."
Great Health Divide | EKY addiction recovery ecosystem is strong, but gaps, high demand remain