Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin Co. School bus crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A second lawsuit has been filed over the Magoffin County School bus crash.

The suit was filed by the mother of two of the students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit alleges that the driver of the bus, Wanda Bailey, was negligent leading up to the crash, which caused several permanent injuries to students.

The first lawsuit was filed by the mothers of two students injured in the crash last week.

So far, there has been no statement from Magoffin County Schools on this new legal action.

