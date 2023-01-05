WATCH: Magoffin County officials ask for help identifying suspects

Magoffin Co. Suspects
Magoffin Co. Suspects(Matt Wireman, Magoffin Judge-Executive)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park.

In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park.

Officials said the cars caused damage to the park.

Police responded to the scene, but the cars were gone.

If you have any information about this case or notice any suspicious activity, you can call Magoffin County Dispatch at 606-349-4403.

