Woman led officer on chase because she hadn’t taken her medication, citation says

Woman led officer on chase because she hadn’t taken her medication, citation says
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing charges after a police chase in Jessamine County.

The arrest citation for 44-year-old Rebecca McWilliams says a Nicholasville police officer saw her vehicle heading north on U.S. 27 Wednesday night. The officer ran her license plate number through the system and found out she had a warrant for her arrest.

The officer tried to stop her, but the citation says she kept going, turned right onto Park Central Avenue and then sped up.

The citation says the chase ended when McWilliams bailed out of her car in front of a business in the 3000 block of Park Central. Her car kept rolling and hit the garage door of the business, causing “significant” damage.

Police say she tried to run from the officer, but the officer was able to catch her. According to the citation, McWilliams told the officer she ran because she hadn’t taken her medication.

The officer also noticed McWilliams was having trouble staying still, so the officer had McWilliams perform a field sobriety test, which she failed.

McWilliams was arrested on several charges, including fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

She was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the...
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the...
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
A woman has been hospitalized after a crash on West New Circle Road at the Versailles Road Exit.
Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers have made another step towards lowering the state income tax.
Committee advances bill that would lower Kentucky income tax again
Wolfe County Head Start Bus Crash
Nine students involved in head start bus crash in Wolfe County
COVID-19 and flu cases are rising in Lexington.
COVID-19, flu cases rising in Lexington
Some light accumulations are possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast