Woman led officer on chase because she hadn’t taken her medication, citation says

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing charges after a police chase in Jessamine County.

The arrest citation for 44-year-old Rebecca McWilliams says a Nicholasville police officer saw her vehicle heading north on U.S. 27 Wednesday night. The officer ran her license plate number through the system and found out she had a warrant for her arrest.

The officer tried to stop her, but the citation says she kept going, turned right onto Park Central Avenue and then sped up.

The citation says the chase ended when McWilliams bailed out of her car in front of a business in the 3000 block of Park Central. Her car kept rolling and hit the garage door of the business, causing “significant” damage.

Police say she tried to run from the officer, but the officer was able to catch her. According to the citation, McWilliams told the officer she ran because she hadn’t taken her medication.

The officer also noticed McWilliams was having trouble staying still, so the officer had McWilliams perform a field sobriety test, which she failed.

McWilliams was arrested on several charges, including fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

She was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.

