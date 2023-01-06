Amazon employee accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise

Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.
Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.(Memphis Police Department)
By Myracle Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say an Amazon employee has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise.

According to the Memphis Police Department 26-year-old Devan Thomas stole $325,000 worth of items from Amazon that included Apple and Samsung phones, Nintendo consoles, cellphone accessories and jewelry.

Authorities said Amazon loss prevention specialists used a digital evidence trail and location tracking to link Thomas to the stolen merchandise.

Police said Thomas confessed to stealing the items.

According to Amazon, Thomas first started working for the company in November 2020.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the...
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane was trying to take off on...
No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash
Rebecca McWilliams, 44.
Woman led officer on chase because she hadn’t taken her medication, citation says
For today’s Good Question, Mary Beth asks, “We’ve had quite a bit of rain in recent days. If...
Good Question: If the recent rain had been snow, how much snow would we have gotten?
A second lawsuit has been filed over the Magoffin County School bus crash.
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin Co. school bus crash

Latest News

What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but he’s still short
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
6-year-old student shoots, injures teacher at Virginia elementary school
Wisconsin authorities say Amanda Chapin is accused of poisoning her husband.
Woman accused of poisoning veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire...
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’