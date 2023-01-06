Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a seasonably cold day across the Commonwealth as we watch a couple of systems for the weekend. As this happens, I’m watching the potential for a much bigger storm system later next week into the following weekend.

The system moving in on Saturday mainly impacts the southern half of the state and it may begin with a period of light snow. This isn’t a big deal, but it’s worth noting because it’s been a while.

The next round arrives late Saturday night and Sunday morning. This may be in frozen form across the north at the beginning while the rest of the region sees a few chilly showers.

That should be quite the temp spread from north to south as well. Temps stay in the 30s across the north with a spike to 50 in the south.

Another light system moves in on Tuesday before we turn our attention toward a big system arriving by Thursday and Friday. This system is likely to cut off from the main flow and should develop into a major storm system in the eastern US. The signal on this is strong, but how much cold air will be available?

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.