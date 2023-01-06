Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb open in Owensboro

Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb open in Owensboro
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For those looking for a place to stay in Owensboro, visitors may want to consider one of the city’s newest Airbnbs. That’s especially true if you love country music and you don’t mind a little glitter or sparkles.

Don’t let the outside of the nondescript house on Lake Pointe fool you. Its exterior may be conservative, but its interior is anything but.

It’s an Airbnb themed around Dolly Parton. When owner Kelsey Jarboe was looking to convert one of her rental properties into an Airbnb, she wanted it to have a theme. Given Jarboe’s own style, Dolly was a natural fit.

“Well I love Nashville, but I love everything pink and glitter and glitzy, so it was going to be kind of like a Barbie theme and then somehow it evolved to Dolly, which I’m totally fine with that,” said Jarboe.

Given its proximity to Nashville, she hopes it will attract people to come to Owensboro.

She says even though it’s been open less than a month, it’s already become a popular spot for bachelorette parties – with bookings as far out as September.

She says the spot’s sudden popularity has given her a chance to help other business owners.

“I had no idea it was going to blow up like it did,” said Jarboe. “I get a lot of questions, a lot of inquiries, people have asked for help in getting their Airbnb’s started; so not only did I create this, but I’m also able to help others that are looking to be entrepreneurs or grow their business.”

Kelsey stays busy. Aside from this property, she also sells real estate, manages rental properties and flips houses. She says it means a lot to have a place she can dedicate to fun.

“It’s really refreshing, because I can put pink doors in here and a lot of other crazier things that I might not be able to put in my own home, but it makes it like a little home away from home,” said Jarboe.

The Airbnb’s success has prompted Jarboe to consider opening another. She says she hasn’t decided on a theme yet, but she’s considering the Grand Ole Opry or Men of Country Music.

