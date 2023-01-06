Good Question: Why do gas stations from the same chain have difference prices?

By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Lisa asks, Why do gas stations of the same name vary in price? If you are a chain, why is the price not the same at all locations?

Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA in Lexington told us there are a couple of factors.

A big one is the wholesale cost of fuel and when a station places their order. You may have a station order fuel on Tuesday and a station from the same chain order on Friday. If the price is higher, they’ll pass that cost on.

Stations that sell more fuel may be able to get better wholesale prices.

She said another factor is demand.

Gas at a station near the interstate is likely higher than one a few miles down the road. Even the cost of marketing or the real estate where the station is located can impact the prices, and they’re going to be set at whatever makes the most sense for that business.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

