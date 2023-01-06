Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking Rain and Snow for the Weekend
Tracking some unsettled weather for the weekend. A weather maker arrives, on Saturday, switching snow to rain. We’ll end the weekend with more rain.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds as we end the week.

Tracking some unsettled weather for the weekend. A weather maker arrives, on Saturday, switching snow to rain. We’ll end the weekend with more rain.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, for Monday, as a high pressure takes control of our weather.

A weak weather maker could bring more rain and snow for Tuesday.

We’ll dry out again on Wednesday before another system brings unsettled weather for Thursday.

Highs warm from 40 on Saturday to 50 on Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

