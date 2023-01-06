Kentucky drivers urged to be alert in school zones

Kentucky drivers urged to be alert in school zones
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be alert, especially in school zones.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was nearly hit by a driver while directing school traffic Thursday. We’re told the deputy is okay, but the sheriff’s office says this is something that they come face-to-face with all too often.

“Flashing blue lights don’t always help out when people are on their cellphones, or there are environmental conditions out,” said Sgt. Robert Tackett, Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

That was the case for one deputy directing school traffic in front of Eastern Elementary Thursday.

“We had a deputy out directing traffic, just like he does every day. He’s wearing his reflective vest we require guys to wear, reflective gloves, baton, traffic light wand that has lights on it. He has a vehicle in the left lane of traffic that he’s advising to come towards him come over the hill entirely too fast and actually across the yellow line to the point where he actually had to make a maneuver to get out of the way of this driver,” said Tackett.

Tackett says drivers need to be aware of their surroundings every time they get behind the wheel.

“I think it’s fair to ask people to know what to expect. I’d say that 90% of people who are in school traffic are in the same school traffic every day,” said Tackett. “On a work commute, they know that it’s going to be frustrating traffic they just need to be attentive and patient with our guys.”

Sgt. Tackett says the deputy directing traffic wasn’t able to leave his post after that driver sped through to make an arrest.

