Ky. school rallies to support hospitalized staff member

By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Paris Independent School staff member is in recovery after a car collision left him in the hospital, but the tight-knit town is showing its support.

Kelly Vice is the director of technology for Paris City Schools. Vice didn’t make it in to work on Tuesday morning after a head-on collision sent him to the hospital. Now, Paris City Schools staff and teachers are coming together to support him on his road to recovery.

“Kelly’s an invaluable aspect to our school community,” said Superintendent Stephen McCauley.

McCauley received a call from Vice’s wife Tuesday morning saying Kelly was on his way to the hospital. He was first taken to Mayesville, then transferred to UK.

Right when McCauley heard, he knew he needed to call a meeting with his staff.

“We took a moment of silence and said a prayer and just make sure we’re uplifting him as much as we can right now,” said McCauley. “And since that time, I’ve had staff reach out, and I’ve been trying to give them updates.”

With the support of the Paris community helping lift Vice up, he is in recovery.

“It’s going to be a long recovery, but we’ll continue to pray for him and his family,” said McCauley. “They’re a very godly family who appreciates those prayers.”

However, this road to recovery is a journey he won’t have to be on alone. Hundreds of comments and likes on social media show community members sharing thoughts and prayers.

“When we welcome him back in, it will be a big deal,” said McCauley. “We’ll all be excited and happy to have him back here.”

McCauley says this is what a small, tight-knit community does. They come together to support their friends and coworkers in a time of need.

Vice is currently still recovering at UK.

