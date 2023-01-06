Lexington Police graduate newest officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department welcomed its newest officers Friday morning.

The latest group of recruits completed 32 weeks of training. Lexington’s Police Academy is the longest in the state and lets officers get the training they need to interact with the public and build relationships with the community.

The new graduating class started with 48 recruits, and after months of preparing physically and mentally, the 25 left standing walked across the stage.

“Once you get the badge pinned on you by the chief and make it to graduation, it’s very emotional,” said Officer Brandon Nichols.

Chief Lawrence Weathers says it has not been easy to recruit officers with the dedication, commitment, honor and passion it takes to be in the police force.

“So when you see people wanting to stand up, to save the world, after seeing some of the stuff that’s on the news today?! That’s impressive. It’s outstanding,” said Chief Weathers.

Despite some people having negative views of the police force, many new members have personal reasons that motivate them to want to serve their community.

Seeing my mom go, and my stepdad go to work every day, and you know, making a positive impact on people, it just inspired me,” said Nichols. “I wish I would have done it sooner, but I’m glad I did it when I did.

After 32 weeks of this rigorous training, the officers are now assigned and eager to get out to their first rotation.

