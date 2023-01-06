Lexington police recruiting new class during officer shortage

Following a year with a record number of homicides, Lexington Police are increasing their...
Following a year with a record number of homicides, Lexington Police are increasing their recruiting efforts.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a year with a record number of homicides, Lexington Police are increasing their recruiting efforts.

“If we can get more opportunities to get people in here at different times, then we’ll get a wider range of people. Different people. What I always tell my people is we’re not just looking for diversity in ethnicity or color. We’re looking for diversity of thought,” said Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.

Chief Weathers says they are taking an additional recruitment class this year. They are hoping the newly approved pay raises and the approved retention bonuses before that will entice more people to apply, getting them in the door.

“What we have to offer, the training we have is excellent, said Chief Weathers. “I’m glad I work for a community that wants to see us maintain the high level of standards we have.”

Chief Weathers says they are hoping to attract a broader range of applicants, as well. From recent college graduates to people who may be looking for a career change.

“My major was in a business, so a little bit out of line with law enforcement. But I got here, and I love it,” said Chief Weathers. “What you see on tv is not at all what law enforcement does. It’s a lot of community involvement, personal investment. It’s a family atmosphere. Not just camaraderie between police, but you actually belong to something that’s actually helping the community.”

It’s not just the police department needing to fill a shortage; Lexington Fire Department Chief Jason Wells says they have many openings right now.

“We’re doing this big recruiting push right now because not everybody thinks about the fire department as a career they could potentially excel in,” said Chief Wells. “We want folks to know if you meet the basic requirements, a law-abiding citizen of good moral character, we could use you to come join our team.”

Applications for the Police Department are open now and close on February 6.

Applications for the Fire Department are open now close on January 31.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the...
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
Police say they were called Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the...
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane was trying to take off on...
No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash
A woman has been hospitalized after a crash on West New Circle Road at the Versailles Road Exit.
Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner

Latest News

A second lawsuit has been filed over the Magoffin County School bus crash.
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin Co. school bus crash
Lexington firefighter donates kidney to save young boy’s life
Lexington firefighter donates kidney to save young boy’s life
Love Phelps
Pulaski County woman facing charges after ‘terroristic threatening’ incident
Magoffin Co. Suspects
WATCH: Magoffin County officials ask for help identifying suspects