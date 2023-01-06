Lexington police recruiting new class during officer shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a year with a record number of homicides, Lexington Police are increasing their recruiting efforts.

“If we can get more opportunities to get people in here at different times, then we’ll get a wider range of people. Different people. What I always tell my people is we’re not just looking for diversity in ethnicity or color. We’re looking for diversity of thought,” said Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.

Chief Weathers says they are taking an additional recruitment class this year. They are hoping the newly approved pay raises and the approved retention bonuses before that will entice more people to apply, getting them in the door.

“What we have to offer, the training we have is excellent, said Chief Weathers. “I’m glad I work for a community that wants to see us maintain the high level of standards we have.”

Chief Weathers says they are hoping to attract a broader range of applicants, as well. From recent college graduates to people who may be looking for a career change.

“My major was in a business, so a little bit out of line with law enforcement. But I got here, and I love it,” said Chief Weathers. “What you see on tv is not at all what law enforcement does. It’s a lot of community involvement, personal investment. It’s a family atmosphere. Not just camaraderie between police, but you actually belong to something that’s actually helping the community.”

It’s not just the police department needing to fill a shortage; Lexington Fire Department Chief Jason Wells says they have many openings right now.

“We’re doing this big recruiting push right now because not everybody thinks about the fire department as a career they could potentially excel in,” said Chief Wells. “We want folks to know if you meet the basic requirements, a law-abiding citizen of good moral character, we could use you to come join our team.”

Applications for the Police Department are open now and close on February 6.

Applications for the Fire Department are open now close on January 31.

