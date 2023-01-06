One person dead after Breathitt County fire; KSP investigating

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a fire in Breathitt County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the fire happened Thursday afternoon at a home on Cedar Hill Rd. in the Clayhole community.

KSP says the remains of a human male were found inside the home they are now conducting an investigation.

We’re told the remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for identification and autopsy.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.