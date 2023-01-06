Suspects arrested in Lexington incident that left person with life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that left someone with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person.

In an update, police tell us responding officers found a 28-year-old victim who had been stabbed. That person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is not known, but police described that person’s injuries as life-threatening on Tuesday.

According to police, using Flock cameras, they were able to identify a suspect vehicle, which led them to 25-year-old Hunter Townsend and 52-year-old Keith Merritt. Police say they were both arrested Thursday on assault charges.

Townsend and Merritt are both being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

