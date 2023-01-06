Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday.

Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night.

KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle failed to make a curve causing the vehicle to lose control. They say the vehicle traveled off the roadway, striking a tree.

The Breathitt County Coroner’s Office pronounced Hardin and a passenger, 29-year-old John Hardin, dead at the scene.

KSP says no seat belts were used at the time of the crash, and toxicology and autopsy results are pending.

