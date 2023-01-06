Whitley Co. school on soft lockdown as precaution, superintendent says

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a Whitley County School being placed on a soft lockdown.

Whitley County School District officials said Pleasant View Elementary School was placed on a soft lock down Friday morning.

They said the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “domestic issue” involving a gun.

District leaders said the incident is at home near the school, so as a precaution, the school was placed on a soft lockdown.

Officers are on scene at the domestic incident. School resource officers and the district’s safety director are at the elementary school.

No students or staff are in danger.

“The decision to do a soft lock down was to ensure that our students and staff remain safe,” officials said.

