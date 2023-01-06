Whitley Co. school on soft lockdown as precaution, superintendent says

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a Whitley County School being placed on a soft lockdown.

Whitley County School District officials said Pleasant View Elementary School was placed on a soft lock down Friday morning.

They said the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “domestic issue” involving a gun.

District leaders said the incident is at home near the school, so as a precaution, the school was placed on a soft lockdown.

Officers are on scene at the domestic incident. School resource officers and the district’s safety director are at the elementary school.

No students or staff are in danger.

“The decision to do a soft lock down was to ensure that our students and staff remain safe,” officials said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the...
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane was trying to take off on...
No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash
Rebecca McWilliams, 44.
Woman led officer on chase because she hadn’t taken her medication, citation says
For today’s Good Question, Mary Beth asks, “We’ve had quite a bit of rain in recent days. If...
Good Question: If the recent rain had been snow, how much snow would we have gotten?
A second lawsuit has been filed over the Magoffin County School bus crash.
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin Co. school bus crash

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Kentucky drivers urged to be alert in school zones
Stolen letters found in outdated files returned to Ky. veteran’s son
Stolen letters found in outdated files returned to Ky. veteran’s son
One bill that could see some action this year deals with banning cellphone usage while driving.
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
Leigh Jefferson - Connections exhibit at the Art Center of the Bluegrass
Leigh Jefferson - Connections exhibit at the Art Center of the Bluegrass