Chris Singleton shares his story of resilience in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Singleton is a public speaker and author who lost his mother in the Charleston church massacre in 2015. He travels around the country sharing his story with companies, sports teams and children alike.

“One of the things my mom taught me was just to be kind to people so I travel to all different parts of this country and the world where I look like nobody else and sometimes it can be daunting but when you lead with love and you just are genuine with people, it’s always received pretty well,” said Singleton.

Saturday, students from the Black Male Working Academy came together to learn from Chris Singleton. BMW Academy is a Lexington non-profit educational organization working to close the achievement gap in the school system.

“To see someone that looks like them that has something a lot more tragic than some of the things they go through, they can fight through that and get to the other side, show forgiveness and things like that. It lets them know that they can make good decisions and fight through tough times and be okay and be successful in life,” said board chair of BMW Academy, Roger Cleveland.

“When I lost my mom I started studying resilient people. I said, ‘man, how do people not just go through something but how do they get through it on the other side?’” said Singleton. He now uses what he learned to teach others.

“I get to speak to really cool companies and sports teams but I also speak to 60,000 kids every year and the amount of impact that you can make on a young person’s life, is second to none,” said Singleton.

Chris Singleton has traveled to 41 different states to speak to various groups. He’s one of the most booked speakers in the nation under the age of 30.

