Damar Hamlin posts to Instagram: ‘The Love has been overwhelming’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is thanking everyone who offered prayers for his recovery.

Hamlin posted on his Instagram Saturday about the love he has put out into the world and how he’s received back “3x’s as much.”

“The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out,” Hamlin wrote.

“We brung (sic) the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone (sic) make me stronger.

“On a long road keep praying for me.”

Hamlin tweeted several hours later:

The love is felt, & extremely real. No matter race or religion everybody coming together in prayer! 🙏❤️ — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

The Buffalo Bills posted an update on the 24-year-old’s condition on Twitter Saturday

Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.



He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 7, 2023

