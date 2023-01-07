Georgetown Police Chief fired

Mike Bosse
Mike Bosse(Georgetown Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Chief of Police Mike Bosse has been let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic.

Bosse, a former Lexington Police officer, has been Georgetown’s Chief of Police since 2012.

According to the News-Graphic, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Hartley, was also relieved of his duties by Mayor Jenkins.

The firings come in Mayor Jenkins’ first week as Mayor. Jenkins was elected to his first term in November.

The News-Graphic says that Bosse’s termination is effective Monday, and Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood has been named interim police chief.

