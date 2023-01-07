Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Soggy Sunday
Tracking our next weather maker, which will create a soggy Sunday.
Tracking our next weather maker, which will create a soggy Sunday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking our next weather maker, which will create a soggy Sunday. Under a mostly cloudy sky, expect a wintery mix, which will switch to a cold rain, as highs warm to the lower 40s.

We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, for Monday, as a high pressure takes control of our weather.

A weak weather maker could bring more wet weather on Tuesday.

We’ll dry out again, on Wednesday, before another system brings unsettled weather for late week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
According to police, using Flock cameras, they were able to identify 52-year-old Keith Merritt...
Suspects arrested in Lexington incident that left person with life-threatening injuries
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Weekend
Tracking some unsettled weather for the weekend. A weather maker arrives, on Saturday,...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System
Some light accumulations are possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast