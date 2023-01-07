Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking our next weather maker, which will create a soggy Sunday. Under a mostly cloudy sky, expect a wintery mix, which will switch to a cold rain, as highs warm to the lower 40s.

We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, for Monday, as a high pressure takes control of our weather.

A weak weather maker could bring more wet weather on Tuesday.

We’ll dry out again, on Wednesday, before another system brings unsettled weather for late week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

