At least one dead in Laurel County crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person is dead following an early morning crash in Laurel County.

It happened Saturday morning at the junction of KY 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway in London.

Police tell WYMT two cars were involved and they are injuries, but we do not know how many.

We also do not know which car the person who died was in or their identity right now.

Officials say the eastbound lane of KY 192 and of the Hal Rogers Parkway will be closed for several hours. Drivers are advised to use caution if they are driving in that area.

This story will be updated.

