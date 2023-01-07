Lexington FD investigates garage fire on
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire.
The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning.
Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in a garage that was detached from a home.
They say the home had no damage and no one was injured, but where the fire broke out is the biggest concern.
“the garage inside for the most part is a total loss,” said Battalion Chief Adam Sorrell.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.