Lexington FD investigates garage fire on

Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in a garage that was detached from a home.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire.

The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in a garage that was detached from a home.

They say the home had no damage and no one was injured, but where the fire broke out is the biggest concern.

“the garage inside for the most part is a total loss,” said Battalion Chief Adam Sorrell.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

