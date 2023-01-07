Lexington FD investigates garage fire on

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire.

The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in a garage that was detached from a home.

They say the home had no damage and no one was injured, but where the fire broke out is the biggest concern.

“the garage inside for the most part is a total loss,” said Battalion Chief Adam Sorrell.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

