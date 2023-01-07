Man wanted in Whitley Co. arrested, charged

Bowman is now being charged with wanton endangerment. Other charges are still pending.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a wanted man in Whitley County has ended.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that Brady Bowman has been located and arrested.

We first brought this story to you yesterday: a domestic dispute put Pleasant View Elementary School in Whitley County into a soft lockdown as police searched for Bowman, who was wanted for shooting at a relative in the Pleasant View area.

Bowman is now being charged with wanton endangerment. Other charges are still pending.

