No. 7 Crimson Tide rolls past UK

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team went on the road at Alabama, looking for their third straight win, but the Tide had other plans. The Wildcats fell 78-52.

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide got off to an 8-0 start and never looked back. Alabama led Kentucky 35-24 at the half. Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin were a combined 0-10 from the field in the first half.

Antonio Reeves led the way for Kentucky with 20 points and four rebounds. UK shot just 28.8% from the field, while Alabama shot 48%.

UK drops to 10-5 overall, 1-2 in SEC play. They host South Carolina on Tuesday.

