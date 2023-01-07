No. 7 Crimson Tide rolls past UK

The Kentucky men’s basketball team went on the road at Alabama, looking for their third straight win, but the Tide had other plans. The Wildcats fell 78-52.
Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team went on the road at Alabama, looking for their third straight win, but the Tide had other plans. The Wildcats fell 78-52.

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide got off to an 8-0 start and never looked back. Alabama led Kentucky 35-24 at the half. Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin were a combined 0-10 from the field in the first half.

Antonio Reeves led the way for Kentucky with 20 points and four rebounds. UK shot just 28.8% from the field, while Alabama shot 48%.

UK drops to 10-5 overall, 1-2 in SEC play. They host South Carolina on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, using Flock cameras, they were able to identify 52-year-old Keith Merritt...
Suspects arrested in Lexington incident that left person with life-threatening injuries
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

Latest News

Paris Greyhounds basketball
Paris rallies to clip Augusta 65-62 in 10th region All “A” boys tournament
wkyt gametime
WATCH: Friday Night high school basketball highlights
Madison Central at Henry Clay
Madison Central at Henry Clay
Augusta at Paris
Augusta at Paris