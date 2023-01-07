No. 7 Crimson Tide rolls past UK
The Kentucky men’s basketball team went on the road at Alabama, looking for their third straight win, but the Tide had other plans. The Wildcats fell 78-52.
The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide got off to an 8-0 start and never looked back. Alabama led Kentucky 35-24 at the half. Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin were a combined 0-10 from the field in the first half.
Antonio Reeves led the way for Kentucky with 20 points and four rebounds. UK shot just 28.8% from the field, while Alabama shot 48%.
UK drops to 10-5 overall, 1-2 in SEC play. They host South Carolina on Tuesday.
