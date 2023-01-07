Paris rallies to clip Augusta 65-62 in 10th region All “A” boys tournament

PARIS, Ky (WKYT) – Malachi Ashford went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in the 4th quarter as Paris (8-9) rallied to beat Augusta 65-62 in the opening round of the boys’ 10th region All “A” tournament.

Augusta (7-6) led 50-39 late in the third quarter, behind 25 points from Kylan Hinson, before the Greyhounds got hot from 3-point range.

Jakari Ransom and Zaire Wray hit back-to-back threes to trim the deficit to 50-45 heading into the 4th quarter.

The back-and-forth affair would be sealed by Ashford at the line and when LJ Conner’s half-court heave was off the mark, Paris would survive to play the winner of Bracken County/Robertson County on Monday.

Ashford had 26 points to pace Paris with Ransom pitching in 19 points for the victors.

