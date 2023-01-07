Somerset PD arrest Virginia man after car chase

Somerset PD arrest Michael Barry out of Richmond, VA.
Somerset PD arrest Michael Barry out of Richmond, VA.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST
Somerset, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department engaged in a car chase last night.

They responded to call describing a driver as drunk. Once officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Michael Barry, out of Richmond, VA, in a truck.

He resisted arrest and drove from the scene shortly after police arrived, leading to the chase.

Police deployed “stop sticks,” which are designed to flatten tires, and successfully caught one tire, but Somerset Police PIO Shawn Dobbs said Barry did not stop there.

”They did deploy again, and got another tire, and he just kept going from there even still. I think what eventually stopped him was he kind of corralled himself into a spot that he couldn’t get out. Kind of went to a dead end spot, and that’s where he ended up stopping,” Officer Dobbs said.

Michael Barry faces multiple charges including reckless driving and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

