Two dead after fatal accident in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday night, officers from the Somerset Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle collision on Monticello St. on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in London.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 10:30 PM to find a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a van. Two adult males in the van were pronounced deceased on the scene and three other people were taken to the hospital by Somerset-Pulaski EMS.

The driver of the truck received no injuries.

Due to privacy concerns, the names of the deceased will not be released until the families of the deceased have been notified.

