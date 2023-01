LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s week 6 of the high school basketball season, and on Friday, there were plenty of matchups across the region.

Madison Central at Henry Clay; Dunbar at Lexington Christian; Lafayette at Tates Creek;

Madison Central at Henry Clay; Dunbar at Lexington Christian; Lafayette at Tates Creek;

Franklin Co. at Western Hills: Augusta at Paris; Lafayette at Bryan Station girls; Dunbar at Scott Co. girls:

Franklin Co. at Western Hills: Augusta at Paris; Lafayette at Bryan Station girls; Dunbar at Scott Co. girls:

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.