Whitesburg Middle School, damaged in July flood, opens to students on Monday

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Every day since the flood, school staff have worked to get students back into Whitesburg Middle School.

“A lot of people don’t see that. So it’s preparation sometimes even at home. A lot of our teachers, and myself at the beginning, we didn’t have storage. So, a lot of stuff at homes, in our garage, living rooms,” Letcher County Schools Librarian Sharie Bailey said.

The many hours spent working have been with some help too.

Students from Rockcastle County Educators Rising Club transferred books from Letcher County Central High School, where WMS students were learning in the fall, to the middle school.

“I just wanted to really help people, and we were gonna come last year, but we weren’t allowed in the building for safety issues,” Educators Rising Club President Callie Benge said.

Issues coming from the flood, which motivated the students from images they have seen.

“It’s shocking to see and it makes everything so much more real, but it also makes me proud of the work our club has done. Being to actually see it in person, and see what we’re helping, and see our cause,” Educators Club Vice President Lila Holt said.

With all of the efforts, a long process has shortened, and middle school students can return.

“I’ve had a lot of donations, which I’m so grateful for, and I’ll be glad to get things off a cart and back in the hands of students,” Librarian Sharie Bailey said.

While there is still cleaning and construction to be done, the school bell will ring Monday morning.

