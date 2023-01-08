‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers

Laurel County Car
Laurel County Car(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday.

Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County.

The person is not a police officer, and officials said you should not stop.

Deputies are looking for the suspect. If you see the car or have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

