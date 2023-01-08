Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

Tracking Sunshine, Rain, and Snow for Next Week
A high pressure will take control of our weather creating a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new workweek.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A high pressure will take control of our weather creating a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new workweek.

A weak weather maker will increase clouds and our chances for a few showers on Tuesday.

Our best chances for rain arrive as we end the week. Expect spring-like storms and temperatures on Thursday. Rain switches to snow Thursday night into Friday as temperatures drop from around 60, on Thursday, to the 30s, by Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

