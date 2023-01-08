Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A high pressure will take control of our weather creating a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new workweek.

A weak weather maker will increase clouds and our chances for a few showers on Tuesday.

Our best chances for rain arrive as we end the week. Expect spring-like storms and temperatures on Thursday. Rain switches to snow Thursday night into Friday as temperatures drop from around 60, on Thursday, to the 30s, by Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

