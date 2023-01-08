JJ Weaver returning to UK next season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK outside linebacker JJ Weaver announced on Sunday that he is returning to UK next season.

He tweeted a graphic that simply said ”I’m back” with the caption “Thank you #BBN. This is what’s best for me.”

The 6-5 240 pound Louisville native will be a redshirt senior.

This past season Weaver was a team captain and notched 47 tackles, 6 Tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

