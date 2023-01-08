JJ Weaver returning to UK next season

UK outside linebacker JJ Weaver announced on Sunday that he is returning to UK next season.
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK outside linebacker JJ Weaver announced on Sunday that he is returning to UK next season.

He tweeted a graphic that simply said ”I’m back” with the caption “Thank you #BBN. This is what’s best for me.”

The 6-5 240 pound Louisville native will be a redshirt senior.

This past season Weaver was a team captain and notched 47 tackles, 6 Tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
On Friday night, officers from the Somerset Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle...
Two dead after fatal accident in Somerset
Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and...
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

Latest News

Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 7 Crimson Tide rolls past UK
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, and Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walk off the court after their 89-75...
Cats fall out of latest AP Top 25
UK beats Louisville, 86-63
No. 19 Kentucky beats Louisville, 86-63
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, and Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walk off the court after their 89-75...
Cats fall at Missouri, 89-75