JJ Weaver returning to UK next season
UK outside linebacker JJ Weaver announced on Sunday that he is returning to UK next season.
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
He tweeted a graphic that simply said ”I’m back” with the caption “Thank you #BBN. This is what’s best for me.”
The 6-5 240 pound Louisville native will be a redshirt senior.
This past season Weaver was a team captain and notched 47 tackles, 6 Tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
