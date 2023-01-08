Kentucky Newsmakers 1/8: Senator Damon Thayer; Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry and Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer.
The 2023 Kentucky legislative session is underway and lawmakers are already at work. Among the issues coming up are lowering the state income tax, sports betting and medical marijuana.
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear is also pressing lawmakers to use some of a historic surplus for teacher raises and to fund pre-kindergarten.
Senator Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, joins us to talk about the legislative session.
Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry also joins us to talk about Kentucky’s challenges with hunger and how the need goes on after the holiday season.
