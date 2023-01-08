Kentucky Newsmakers 1/8: Senator Damon Thayer; Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry and Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer.

The 2023 Kentucky legislative session is underway and lawmakers are already at work. Among the issues coming up are lowering the state income tax, sports betting and medical marijuana.

MORE

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear is also pressing lawmakers to use some of a historic surplus for teacher raises and to fund pre-kindergarten.

Senator Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, joins us to talk about the legislative session.

Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry also joins us to talk about Kentucky’s challenges with hunger and how the need goes on after the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
On Friday night, officers from the Somerset Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle...
Two dead after fatal accident in Somerset
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
According to police, using Flock cameras, they were able to identify 52-year-old Keith Merritt...
Suspects arrested in Lexington incident that left person with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky
First part of Kentucky legislative session adjourns
Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and...
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS
WATCH | SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS
LEXINGTON FIRE DEPT. RAISING HEALTH AWARENESS OF MEMBERS
WATCH | LEXINGTON FIRE DEPT. RAISING HEALTH AWARENESS OF MEMBERS