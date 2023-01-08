KSP investigates fatal crash in Wayne County

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say they’re investigating a fatal collision in Wayne County.

Troopers tell us it happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday along Kentucky Route 90 East.

They tell us three vehicles were involved and at least one person has died.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

As of 10:30 p.m. 90 East was down to just one lane.

Crews are expecting to be out on-scene for several more hours.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
According to police, using Flock cameras, they were able to identify 52-year-old Keith Merritt...
Suspects arrested in Lexington incident that left person with life-threatening injuries
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game

Latest News

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS
WATCH | SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS
LEXINGTON FIRE DEPT. RAISING HEALTH AWARENESS OF MEMBERS
WATCH | LEXINGTON FIRE DEPT. RAISING HEALTH AWARENESS OF MEMBERS
Jail bars in a prison
Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident
60-year-old Vanessa Baker was last seen in July of 2022, just before devastating floods hit...
Five months after floods, search continues for missing Breathitt Co. woman