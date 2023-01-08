KSP investigates fatal crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say they’re investigating a fatal collision in Wayne County.

Troopers tell us it happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday along Kentucky Route 90 East.

They tell us three vehicles were involved and at least one person has died.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

As of 10:30 p.m. 90 East was down to just one lane.

Crews are expecting to be out on-scene for several more hours.

