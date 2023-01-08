Leatherwood Elementary to use ‘emergency day’ after water outage

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leatherwood Elementary School will be closed Monday, January 9, for an ‘emergency day.’

Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell announced on his Facebook page that the school is suffering from a water outage.

Students and staff will not report that day, and staff will make up the day at a later date.

Campbell said all other schools will be on a regular schedule on Monday.

