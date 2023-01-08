Leatherwood Elementary to use ‘emergency day’ after water outage

Empty classroom at General Brown
Empty classroom at General Brown(WWNY)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leatherwood Elementary School will be closed Monday, January 9, for an ‘emergency day.’

Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell announced on his Facebook page that the school is suffering from a water outage.

Students and staff will not report that day, and staff will make up the day at a later date.

Campbell said all other schools will be on a regular schedule on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and...
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
On Friday night, officers from the Somerset Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle...
Two dead after fatal accident in Somerset
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

Latest News

Wolfe Co. High School Principal Greg Creech addresses the crowd that came to pray for Michael...
Community gathers to support Wolfe Co. student in critical condition
Many people deal with stress, anxiety or depression during the winter months.
UK professor, clinical psychologist shares ways to manage seasonal depression in the new year
Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
A LOOK AT KENTUCKY'S LEGISLATIVE SESSION SO FAR
WATCH | A LOOK AT KENTUCKY'S LEGISLATIVE SESSION SO FAR