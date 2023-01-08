Lexington PD investigate early morning stabbing

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and was found with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.

Police could not say what led up to the stabbing.

There have been no arrests in connection with this stabbing.

