Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022.

An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday.

Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender.

Officials said Campbell forced his wife into his car near their Science Hill home and took her to a local motel. At the motel, officials said Campbell pushed his wife against a wall and strangled her.

Police said another man, who was staying at the motel and was an employee of Sean Campbell, was able to step in and stop Campbell. His wife was able to run and hide in a bathroom.

She was later taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and treated for her injuries.

On Friday, police noticed Campbell on Ash Street in Ferguson. He was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
According to police, using Flock cameras, they were able to identify 52-year-old Keith Merritt...
Suspects arrested in Lexington incident that left person with life-threatening injuries
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game

Latest News

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS
WATCH | SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS
LEXINGTON FIRE DEPT. RAISING HEALTH AWARENESS OF MEMBERS
WATCH | LEXINGTON FIRE DEPT. RAISING HEALTH AWARENESS OF MEMBERS
Fatal crash (gfx)
KSP investigates fatal crash in Wayne County
60-year-old Vanessa Baker was last seen in July of 2022, just before devastating floods hit...
Five months after floods, search continues for missing Breathitt Co. woman