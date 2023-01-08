Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested after assaulting police officer

Michael D. Matthews
Michael D. Matthews(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed one man is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint on Coopersville Road.

At the scene, they found a woman standing outside with “obvious marks on her face”. Deputies said they also found her clothes and other personal items thrown beside her.

When officials tried to arrest Michael D. Matthews, they said he resisted and started a fight.

During the fight, Matthews reportedly grabbed a deputy by the throat.

The deputy was able to get away from Matthews, and he used his taser to get Matthews under control.

Matthews was arrested and charged with assault, strangulation, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
On Friday night, officers from the Somerset Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle...
Two dead after fatal accident in Somerset
Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and...
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

Latest News

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky
First part of Kentucky legislative session adjourns
Travel trailers during arctic blast
KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers
Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and...
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS
WATCH | SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS