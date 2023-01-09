Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Late Week Change
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a cloudy and cold start to the week as we continue to track a system on the way for the end of the week. That’s a rain and light snow maker for much of our part of the world.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what we may be looking at:
- Low pressure works into the Ohio Valley on Thursday. This brings widespread rain along for the ride. There’s even the chance for thunder with temps spiking to 60.
- This low then wraps up as it lifts to the north and northeast, dragging a cold front across Kentucky.
- Periods of light snow develop behind this on Friday as a strong northwest flow sets up. That would continue into early Saturday.
- Can we get another low to develop along the front as it hits the Appalachian Mountains on Friday?
- These setups are usually good for light accumulating snows in central and eastern Kentucky, especially.
- That nothwest flow can sometimes overachieve, especially in the east.
- We have to keep in mind the Great Lakes are ice free and open for business. A cold northwest wind coming down the length of Lake Michigan can do some work if it’s aimed at Kentucky.
