Georgetown’s new mayor to preside over council meeting days after major dismissals

The meeting comes just days after he fired the police chief and chief administrative officer.
The meeting comes just days after he fired the police chief and chief administrative officer.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday night, Georgetown’s new mayor will preside over his first council meeting since taking office.

The meeting comes just days after he fired the police chief and chief administrative officer. Mayor Burney Jenkins fired the two during his first week in office. Details about why are still unclear.

The firings were first reported by the Georgetown News-Graphic on Friday. They say Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Hartley’s firing was effective immediately, and the police chief’s firing was effective Monday.

Police Chief Mike Bosse is a former Lexington police officer who has served as Georgetown’s police chief for the last decade.

In Monday’s special meeting, the agenda does not specifically say if the firings will be addressed, but there is scheduled time for both public and council comments, as well as mayor comments.

Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood is serving as interim police chief.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and...
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
Police have not said where the shooting itself happened.
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers

Latest News

Carol Hignite. (File image)
Prosecutors plan to retry woman accused of murdering husband
As experts recommend getting vaccinated, Governor Beshear is raising concerns regarding state...
Beshear urges vaccinations as new COVID variant spreads across the country
Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street.
Student hit by car near Madison County high school
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash