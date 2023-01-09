Georgetown’s new mayor to preside over council meeting days after major dismissals

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday night, Georgetown’s new mayor will preside over his first council meeting since taking office.

The meeting comes just days after he fired the police chief and chief administrative officer. Mayor Burney Jenkins fired the two during his first week in office. Details about why are still unclear.

The firings were first reported by the Georgetown News-Graphic on Friday. They say Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Hartley’s firing was effective immediately, and the police chief’s firing was effective Monday.

Police Chief Mike Bosse is a former Lexington police officer who has served as Georgetown’s police chief for the last decade.

In Monday’s special meeting, the agenda does not specifically say if the firings will be addressed, but there is scheduled time for both public and council comments, as well as mayor comments.

Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood is serving as interim police chief.

