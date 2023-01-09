Help available for Kentuckians who need help keeping the heat on

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Beginning Monday, Kentuckians in need of some help on their heating bills can apply for assistance through Community Action agencies around the Commonwealth.

The price of everything seems to be going up and up. This time of the year, with cold weather up on us, losing your heat because of missed payments can be disastrous.

“You get the bill and you are terrified to open it,” said Karen Atkins, Kentucky River Foothills Center.

Officials at the Kentucky River Foothills Center, which serves Madison, Clark, Estill and Powell counties, say there are ways you can get help.

“We have operated LIHEAP since ‘81, and it is a wonderful program that helps our neighbors who are struggling paying our energy bills,” said Atkins.

Each year they offer the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP for those who can’t make those payments.

If you’re in a crisis situation, your heat gets shut off because you can’t make your payments or you’re within four days of running out of fuel to heat your home, you can apply for funds from LIHEAP to get that power restored.

“There is a max benefit amount of $400,” said Atkins. “So, if someone applies this month and does not meet the maximum of $400, they can reach back out and apply again.”

Atkins says, in 2022, the program helped over 4,300 households turn the heat back on.

She says, if you’re in crisis, get your application in as soon as possible at the Kentucky Community Action agency in your area. Click here to find a Community Action agency near you and to find out if you’re eligible.

