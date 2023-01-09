Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cruising around and above normal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days shouldn’t cause any major problems for folks in the commonwealth.

It’s not until we reach the middle of the week that anything even happens. So what to expect over the next couple of days is really the calm stuff. Temperatures will likely run around and above normal.

By the middle of the week, we find temperatures climbing into the mid-50s and even a few 60s by Thursday. These numbers look pretty comfortable because of an approaching system. It is that system that drives up our rain chances. You’ll see some scattered showers on Wednesday. Timing for that will end up during the second half of the day.

Gusty showers & storms will blow in on Thursday. When a system like this plows into the region, it can lead to some pretty warm temperatures, gusty winds, and strong storms. That’s exactly what happens with this setup. There’s even a chance that some of these storms become severe.

Take care of each other!

