Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cruising around and above normal

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days shouldn’t cause any major problems for folks in the commonwealth.

It’s not until we reach the middle of the week that anything even happens. So what to expect over the next couple of days is really the calm stuff. Temperatures will likely run around and above normal.

By the middle of the week, we find temperatures climbing into the mid-50s and even a few 60s by Thursday. These numbers look pretty comfortable because of an approaching system. It is that system that drives up our rain chances. You’ll see some scattered showers on Wednesday. Timing for that will end up during the second half of the day.

Gusty showers & storms will blow in on Thursday. When a system like this plows into the region, it can lead to some pretty warm temperatures, gusty winds, and strong storms. That’s exactly what happens with this setup. There’s even a chance that some of these storms become severe.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and...
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
Fatal crash (gfx)
KSP investigates fatal crash in Wayne County
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
On Friday night, officers from the Somerset Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle...
Two dead after fatal accident in Somerset

Latest News

Temperatures will climb as the rain chances increase.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A high pressure will take control of our weather creating a mix of sun and clouds as we start...
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
A high pressure will take control of our weather creating a mix of sun and clouds as we start...
Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Sunshine, Rain, and Snow for Next Week
Tracking our next weather maker, which will create a soggy Sunday.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast