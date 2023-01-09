Student hit by car near Madison County high school

Juvenile hit by car near Madison County high school
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A teen was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon.

Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street.

The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is a Madison Central High School student. We do not know the victim’s current condition.

Richmond police say they do not know how the crash happened, but they don’t believe anything criminal was involved.

A collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene.

North Second Street is temporarily closed due to the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and...
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
Police have not said where the shooting itself happened.
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers

Latest News

The meeting comes just days after he fired the police chief and chief administrative officer.
Georgetown’s new mayor to preside over council meeting days after major dismissals
Carol Hignite. (File image)
Prosecutors plan to retry woman accused of murdering husband
As experts recommend getting vaccinated, Governor Beshear is raising concerns regarding state...
Beshear urges vaccinations as new COVID variant spreads across the country
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash