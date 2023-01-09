Kentucky sheriff’s office issues warning about fake cop

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County.

At least one incident has taken place near the Laurel and Knox county line on Tuttle Road. A man says another car was able to get in front of him and got him to stop. He says the car had blue lights that looked like a police car.

The sheriff’s office says don’t stop for this vehicle.

They say if you are concerned, ask the officer for their identification and badge number or wait to try to pull over at a public place or where there are other people around.

The sheriff’s office says they believe the suspect’s vehicle could be from Knox County. If you see the car or have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

