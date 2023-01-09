LG&E-KU closing all walk-in business offices by 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities customers are being informed that all walk-in business offices are closing by the end of 2024.

The company said in its newsletter the decision was made to close the business offices due to a decline in walk-in transactions and increased customer use of self-service payment channels.

LGE-KU operates 26 business offices throughout its service areas, 23 of which serve as walk-in centers to make payments and for customer service.

Closures will be completed no later than 2024, LGE-KU said, and customers will be informed on updates of business office closures.

LGE-KU said signs have been posted at the offices that are closing and customers who have visited the business offices in the past few months will be receiving letters notifying them of when those offices will close.

Customers will be able to pay their bills online using the LGE-KU mobile app, on the company’s website, by using the company’s automated phone systems or by mailing bills in using the included return envelope.

Bills can also be paid at authorized retail payment locations such as Kroger stores and some Walmart locations. The company said more locations are expected to be added in the near future.

At the Elizabethtown customer walk-in offices on Monday, customers said they didn’t like the added fees involved or paying their bills through a middleman.

“You’re just losing your confidence by having a receipt to prove to everybody that you paid for your bills,” customer Regina Floyd said. “Without that receipt, a lot of people don’t believe you if you did this or did that.”

“We understand customers who choose to go to the business offices but we also want to make sure they are aware of the other options that are available so they can choose an option that is best for them,” LG&E-KU Media Relations Manager Liz Pratt said. “This information is being shared in our website, through our customer newsletter, signage inside the business offices. As well as we are mailing letters to customers who have visited in the last three months, a business office that is scheduled to close.”

Customers also said there is no option better than dealing directly with the company when they have a problem.

Jerry French came to the Elizabethtown walk-in center to correct a 30% error on his bill. He said he doubts he would have been able to resolve it over the phone.

“Because all you get (on the phone) are these prompters,” French said. “Most of the time you’re talking to someone who’s not even at the company. It’s just a real big headache.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.