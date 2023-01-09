Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection.

According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated as an accident and no charges are expected to be filed.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We don’t yet know that person’s name.

We’ll keep you updated.

