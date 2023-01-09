Prosecutors plan to retry woman accused of murdering husband

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Prosecutors plan to retry a woman accused of murdering her husband in Lexington, according to the Herald Leader.

Carol Hignite’s trial ended with a hung jury in December.

She was charged with murder, knowingly abusing or neglecting an elderly person and arson.

Prosecutors say Hignite attacked her husband with a hammer and left him lying on the floor for days.

Her defense said he suffered deadly injuries from an accidental fall and said the fire was an accident.

Hignite will be back in court on January 27.

