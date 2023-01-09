SEKY churches host appreciation lunch for local law enforcement

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Aiming to serve those who serve their communities every day, six churches from the Corbin area hosted a Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon on Monday.

“We just kind of all got together and said, ‘how do we make this happen?’ and then the plans kind of unfolded from there to make it work the best logistically and to make sure we’re showing the love of Christ also to the people who show us love even when we don’t deserve it,” said 17th Street Christian Church Pastor Mike Hopkins.

The churches responsible for this event are East Corbin, Locust Grover, 17th Street, Steeles Chapel, West Corbin and Woodbine Christian churches.

“Especially during the holidays, half of them aren’t with their families during that time and every time we get online, there’s something negative going on about the police and the different law enforcement,” said Hopkins. “We understand that they’re in a hard job, they’re in a hard spot, so we wanted to say thank you and that we appreciate them so much.”

Several law enforcement officials were in attendance, including Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick.

“Its almost like an extended holiday, where you’re welcomed in to an event or even a family atmosphere to just sit down for a dinner and be able to relax,” said Hedrick.

Officers said they feel grateful to work in an area that enjoys having them, too.

“In our area, we just have a great group of people and I know that there’s a lot of areas that don’t have what we have as far as the love that we get,” said Lt. James Miller with the Corbin Police Department. “The community is just great to us so we are so appreciative of all of this.”

Volunteers with this event said they have served local hospital staff in the past, so they hope to extend this generosity by serving educators in the future.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.